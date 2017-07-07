American Century Companies Inc. Has $...

American Century Companies Inc. Has $259.58 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 102.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450,688 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 1,239,636 shares during the period.

