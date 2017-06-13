Why Railroad Stocks Have Beaten the Market by a Huge Margin
Railways might sound like a boring industry, but the returns in the last five years are dazzling, and show no sign of slowing down. Railways are one of the oldest industries in North America, but most of the biggest rail companies have significantly beaten the market in the past five years.
