When Activists Enter the Kitchen, the CFOs Feel the Heat
Activists investors' campaigns often start with the CEO, but pressure is mounting on finance chiefs as they become more vital When Whole Foods named a new CFO last month, Charles Kantor of Neuberger Berman was concerned that the new finance chief lacked experience. Charles Kantor was less impressed with a different change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Sat
|Jus me
|413
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC