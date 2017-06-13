Vigil Set for Police Officer Killed b...

Vigil Set for Police Officer Killed by Train

Authorities are investigating what led to an off-duty police officer to be struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train. A vigil is planned Tuesday night for 45-year-old Linden Police Officer Daniel Kuczynski in the city's Dobson Park.

