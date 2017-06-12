V Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Union Pacific Corporation
V Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Corporation by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 122 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Sat
|Jus me
|413
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC