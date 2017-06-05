Union Pacific's Historic No. 844 Stea...

Union Pacific's Historic No. 844 Steam Locomotive Heads to Omaha for the 2017 Home Plate Special

Union Pacific's "Living Legend" No. 844 steam locomotive will return to Omaha this month for a dozen-day public display near the 2017 college baseball championship series, following a two-day journey east from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

