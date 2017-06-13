Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts
Trinity Industries, Inc. has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Jus me
|413
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC