Train blocks road; people climb train to get through Motorists told...
Motorists told Action News Jax that a train blocked traffic for more than two hours at Roosevelt Boulevard and Ortega Hills Drive on Thursday evening. Neighbors told Action News Jax that the blockage affected Ortega Village Apartments, as there are only two ways in and out of the neighborhood, and the train blocked both of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Jus me
|413
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC