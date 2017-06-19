Train blocks road; people climb train...

Train blocks road; people climb train to get through Motorists told...

Motorists told Action News Jax that a train blocked traffic for more than two hours at Roosevelt Boulevard and Ortega Hills Drive on Thursday evening. Neighbors told Action News Jax that the blockage affected Ortega Village Apartments, as there are only two ways in and out of the neighborhood, and the train blocked both of them.

Chicago, IL

