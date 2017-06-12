This Class I Railroad Outperforms Its U.S. Brethren
We wrote earlier this month about our belief that CSX common shares are overvalued based on an assessment of the potential operating improvements under new chief executive officer E. Hunter Harrison. The performance and valuation analysis was based on adjusting CSX's operating results to match those of Canadian National Railway , the best performing of the Harrison legacy railroads, and using the current valuations of Harrison legacy railroads Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Railway to determine a fair potential valuation for CSX.
