This Class I Railroad Outperforms Its...

This Class I Railroad Outperforms Its U.S. Brethren

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

We wrote earlier this month about our belief that CSX common shares are overvalued based on an assessment of the potential operating improvements under new chief executive officer E. Hunter Harrison. The performance and valuation analysis was based on adjusting CSX's operating results to match those of Canadian National Railway , the best performing of the Harrison legacy railroads, and using the current valuations of Harrison legacy railroads Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Railway to determine a fair potential valuation for CSX.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Jun 10 Jus me 413
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr '17 CodeTalker 1
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr '17 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar '17 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar '17 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar '17 Thomas 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC