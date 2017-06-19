Third Track's fate rests with little-...

Third Track's fate rests with little-known board

Read more: Long Island Business News

Long Island's future hangs in the balance with a decision about a third track to be made by a little known, three-member board comprised of representatives of the governor, senate and assembly. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on May 24 approved a $1.95 billion amendment to fund a third track and various projects associated with it.

Chicago, IL

