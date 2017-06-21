Suntex hires Florida East Coast regional manager
Suntex Marina Investors LLC announced it has appointed Marieke van Peer to the position of regional manager of the East Coast of Florida. With 12 years of hands-on experience in the Florida marina market, van Peer brings to Suntex her background and expertise in marina management.
