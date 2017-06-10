Soldotna area woman plans to open businesses in railroad cars

Glenn Flower of excavation company Fowler's Dirt Works, left, and Doug Bass of Bass Werks Welding, right, scope out the underside of Alaska Railroad rail car 602 on Thursday, June 8, 2017 in Soldotna, Alaska. The rail car was placed onto a set of trucks, the wheels underneath the car, where it will be fixed in place an eventually turned into a coffee house.

