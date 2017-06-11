Short Interest in CSX Co. (CSX) Incre...

Short Interest in CSX Co. (CSX) Increases By 9.9%

CSX Co. was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,480,334 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 20,460,237 shares.

Chicago, IL

