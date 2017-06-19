Report touts savings from 33-foot twin trailers, downplays truckload's concerns
A new report from FTR Transportation Intelligence said allowing twin 33-foot trailers on the nation's highways could lower costs as much as 10%, while having minimal disruption on the operations of the overall trucking industry. "The productivity gains from allowing 33 foot trailers will reduce the amount of work required in the trucking industry - resulting in fewer trucks on the highways, less damage to the pavement and reduced emissions," said lead author Noel Perry, FTR partner and transportation economist.
