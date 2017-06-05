Reading The Tea Leaves: Rail Volumes ...

Reading The Tea Leaves: Rail Volumes Say Economy Is Growing

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Volumes at Union Pacific , BNSF Railway and Canadian National Railway are growing, indicating something is really happening in the North American economy. Canadian National Railway's shipments of freight were up 15% in week 22, up 14.3% second quarter to date and up 11.2% year to date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr '17 CodeTalker 1
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr '17 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar '17 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar '17 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar '17 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar '17 Thomas 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,004 • Total comments across all topics: 281,622,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC