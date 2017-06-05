Reading The Tea Leaves: Rail Volumes Say Economy Is Growing
Volumes at Union Pacific , BNSF Railway and Canadian National Railway are growing, indicating something is really happening in the North American economy. Canadian National Railway's shipments of freight were up 15% in week 22, up 14.3% second quarter to date and up 11.2% year to date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC