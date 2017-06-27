Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Boosted by Analyst
Norfolk Souther Corporation - Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now forecasts that the railroad operator will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64.
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Jus me
|413
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
