Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Boosted by Analyst

Norfolk Souther Corporation - Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now forecasts that the railroad operator will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64.

