Prosecutors: Woman fatally shoots bus driver, then herself

Authorities say a woman has fatally shot a New Jersey Transit bus driver in a parking lot and then killed herself. Prosecutors in Gloucester County say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a bus depot in Washington Township.

Chicago, IL

