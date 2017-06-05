Port Arthur cops will be taking the t...

Port Arthur cops will be taking the train to promotea

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KBMT

The Port Arthur Police Department will be partnering with the Kansas City Southern Railway Company to help demonstrate train safety. Port Arthur, Texas, June 07, 2017 - On Thursday, June 08, 2017, Port Arthur Police Department will be participating in Officer on a Train in conjunction with The Kansas City Southern Railway Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr '17 CodeTalker 1
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr '17 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar '17 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar '17 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar '17 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar '17 Thomas 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. China
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,094 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC