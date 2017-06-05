Port Arthur cops will be taking the train to promotea
The Port Arthur Police Department will be partnering with the Kansas City Southern Railway Company to help demonstrate train safety. Port Arthur, Texas, June 07, 2017 - On Thursday, June 08, 2017, Port Arthur Police Department will be participating in Officer on a Train in conjunction with The Kansas City Southern Railway Company.
