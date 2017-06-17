PATH increases service as 'Summer of ...

PATH increases service as 'Summer of Delays' gets closer

With the official start of the "Summer of Delays" just over two weeks away for New Jersey Transit riders, PATH and New York bars are stepping up to help out commuters. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced PATH will increase the frequency of trains on the Hoboken-33rd Street line between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., and again from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting Monday, July 10. Additional customer service and Port Authority Police will also be present.

