Ontario Farmer
The Senate Committee on Banking Trade and Commerce released its report this week likening the project to the Canadian Pacific Railway that nearly bankrupted Canada to build from coast to coast as part of the Confederation deal to bring British Columbia into the fold. The report says the corridor will help Canada diversify its foreign markets by allowing companies to ship their goods to tidewater ports in the North.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ontario Farmer Daily.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Jus me
|413
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC