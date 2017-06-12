One Stock I Can't Wait to Buy On Sale

The bull market we are experiencing has gone beyond just about anyone's wildest predictions. Since the nadir of the Nasdaq in March 2009, it has almost quintupled -- and that's not including dividends! While that's great news for folks invested along the way, it puts those with new money in an odd position: buy now near market highs, or wait until an inevitable dip? We here at The Motley Fool are distinctly not in the group that calls for trying to time the market.

