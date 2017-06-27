NYC subway train derails, scaring passengers and injuring 34
This screen shot from a cell phone video provided by Jonathan - @ThisIsJCali from his Twitter page shows subway passengers being evacuated, as seen from a D train stuck on the tracks as it was headed to the 125th street station, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in New York. The New York Police Department says a minor derailment in Harlem caused a power outage that led to evacuations along the subway line.
