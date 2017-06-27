NYC subway derailment injures at least 3
There are currently 3 non life-threatening injuries reported The Metropolitan Transportation Authority confirmed that a train derailed and seven people suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. The Fire Department of New York said they are on the scene of the incident in Harlem.
