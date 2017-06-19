NY lawmakers approve Gov. Cuomo's pick for MTA chairman
State lawmakers have confirmed Gov. Andrew Cuomo's nomination of former New York City mayoral candidate Joseph Lhota as the next leader of the troubled Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The Democratic governor nominated the 62-year-old Lhota as MTA chairman Wednesday and the Republican-controlled Senate approved the appointment late Wednesday night before adjourning for the summer.
