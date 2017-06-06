Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.
Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
