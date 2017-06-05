NJ Transit releases schedules for Penn Station repair work
New Jersey Transit released schedule changes Friday to accommodate this summer's extensive repair work at New York's Penn Station that is aimed at replacing aging parts and equipment that contributed to two recent derailments and numerous other failures. Commuters from towns due west of Manhattan, as far as Hackettstown, will bear most of the pain.
