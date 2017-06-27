New York's subway system is falling apart - and furious...

New York's subway system is falling a...

10 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

New Yorkers are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to address subway issues after a Tuesday derailment injured at least 39 passengers and caused major disruptions along seven train lines. The derailment was caused by "an improperly secured piece of replacement rail that was stored on the tracks," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority wrote in a statement, adding that the cause "appears to be human error, not a track defect."

Chicago, IL

