MTA: Train derailment caused by 'improperly secured' rail

A subway train that derailed Tuesday as it entered a station, tossing people to the floor and forcing hundreds of shaken-up passengers to evacuate through darkened tunnels was caused by an "improperly secured piece of replacement rail" that was stored on the tracks, New York City transit officials said. "Storing equipment in between tracks is a common practice employed by railroads across the country to accelerate rail repairs," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a statement late Tuesday.

