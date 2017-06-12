MTA slow in repairing obsolete signals that could cause delays
The MTA has got a problem with delays when it comes to repairing critical signal equipment, according to an analysis the city's Independent Budget Office released Tuesday. Projects that keep signals in good working order can be months, even years, behind schedule, according to the budget office's analysis of three Metropolitan Transportation Authority capital plans, from 2004 to 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Jus me
|413
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC