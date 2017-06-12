MTA slow in repairing obsolete signal...

MTA slow in repairing obsolete signals that could cause delays

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The MTA has got a problem with delays when it comes to repairing critical signal equipment, according to an analysis the city's Independent Budget Office released Tuesday. Projects that keep signals in good working order can be months, even years, behind schedule, according to the budget office's analysis of three Metropolitan Transportation Authority capital plans, from 2004 to 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Jun 10 Jus me 413
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr '17 CodeTalker 1
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr '17 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar '17 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar '17 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar '17 Thomas 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,746,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC