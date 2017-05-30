Minor injuries after vehicle hits Newark light rail, NJ Transit says
NEWARK -- A vehicle ran a red light and crashed into a New Jersey Transit light rail train in downtown Newark Saturday, an agency spokesman said. Two people on the light rail suffered minor injuries and were taken to University Hospital, according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith.
