Minneola man struck by train

A man is in a Wichita hospital after being hit by a train in southwest Kansas shortly before noon on Saturday, authorities said. Clark County emergency dispatch received a call from Union Pacific Railroad at 11:52 a.m. reporting that one of its trains had struck a pedestrian east of Minneola on the north side of U.S. 54, Sheriff John Ketron said in a statement posted on the Facebook page for the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

