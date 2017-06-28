Metro North running extra trains for ...

Metro North running extra trains for holiday weekend

16 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

As part of expanded service for the 4th of July holiday weekend, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced extra train services. Both Metro North and the Long Island Railroad will provide additional early-afternoon service from Manhattan on Friday, June 30, for customers planning an early getaway for the start of the Independence Day holiday.

