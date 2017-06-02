Lakeview Avenue overcrossing set to open to commuters
Another bridge that will allow drivers to avoid minutes-long waits for passing trains is set to open to commuters on Tuesday, June 6. The OC Bridges project that built Lakeview Avenue over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad line is the fifth of seven overcrossing and undercrossing planned by the Orange County Transportation Authority to improve the safety and commute of thousands of residents along the Orangethorpe Corridor in Anaheim, Fullerton, Placentia and Anaheim. "Previously, drivers had to wait up to 10 minutes for trains some up to a mile long to pass by," said agency spokesman Eric Carpenter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC