Lakeview Avenue overcrossing set to open to commuters

Another bridge that will allow drivers to avoid minutes-long waits for passing trains is set to open to commuters on Tuesday, June 6. The OC Bridges project that built Lakeview Avenue over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad line is the fifth of seven overcrossing and undercrossing planned by the Orange County Transportation Authority to improve the safety and commute of thousands of residents along the Orangethorpe Corridor in Anaheim, Fullerton, Placentia and Anaheim. "Previously, drivers had to wait up to 10 minutes for trains some up to a mile long to pass by," said agency spokesman Eric Carpenter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.