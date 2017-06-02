Lakeview Avenue overcrossing set to o...

Lakeview Avenue overcrossing set to open to commuters

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Wave

Another bridge that will allow drivers to avoid minutes-long waits for passing trains is set to open to commuters on Tuesday, June 6. The OC Bridges project that built Lakeview Avenue over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad line is the fifth of seven overcrossing and undercrossing planned by the Orange County Transportation Authority to improve the safety and commute of thousands of residents along the Orangethorpe Corridor in Anaheim, Fullerton, Placentia and Anaheim. "Previously, drivers had to wait up to 10 minutes for trains some up to a mile long to pass by," said agency spokesman Eric Carpenter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr '17 CodeTalker 1
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr '17 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar '17 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar '17 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar '17 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar '17 Thomas 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,345 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC