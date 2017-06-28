Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co
Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,501 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Jus me
|413
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC