Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,501 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

