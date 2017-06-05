July Traffic Opening For Washington Street Bridge Underpass
Construction of a railroad bridge underpass on Washington Street in Grayslake was delayed by issues related to a JAWA pipe. The Washington Street Bridge underpass is moving steadily toward a late July date that will open the roadway to traffic, after more than two years of construction work and delays.
