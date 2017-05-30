Is N.J. Transit ready for the Summer ...

Is N.J. Transit ready for the Summer of Hell? Doesn't seem promising | Editorial

The so-called Summer of Hell will soon commence, and perhaps you are wondering whether New Jersey Transit - the eye-gouging bane of our daily travels and travails - is up to this challenge. The nation's third-largest commuter railroad is off to an inauspicious start, which is only partly related to its decision to place the entire burden of the Penn Station repair on riders of the Morris-Essex Line, who will be redirected to Hoboken Terminal and then shuttled across to Manhattan via ferry or PATH trains for six weeks.

Chicago, IL

