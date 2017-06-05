Increased speed limit for trains in New Roads worries police juror, but city leaders see benefits

A railroad company's recent announcement that it's doubling the rate of speed their trains travel through New Roads is getting polarizing reactions from elected officials. Pointe Coupee Parish Police Juror Cornell said Dukes hopes to convince parish leaders to back him in an effort to get The Kansas City Southern Railway Company to reconsider upping its trains' speed from 25 mph to 49 mph between Major Parkway and Woodman Road in New Roads.

