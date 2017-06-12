Illinois road construction on IL 78
The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that IL 78 also known as Cherry Street in Morrison will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23, 2017. The closure will allow the Union Pacific Railroad to perform needed maintenance to their at-grade crossing located between Wall Street and Market Street.
