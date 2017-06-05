If the subway makes you late, you can...

If the subway makes you late, you can get an excuse letter from MTA

If subway delays make you late for school, work or appointments, you can request an excuse letter from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. MTA said on its official Twitter feed Monday that disgruntled riders can fill out an online form if they need to verify that their train was late .

Chicago, IL

