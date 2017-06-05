If the subway makes you late, you can get an excuse letter from MTA
If subway delays make you late for school, work or appointments, you can request an excuse letter from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. MTA said on its official Twitter feed Monday that disgruntled riders can fill out an online form if they need to verify that their train was late .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC