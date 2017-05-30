Huge boring machine makes LA subway tunnel breakthrough
In this photo provided by Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a gigantic tunnel boring machine achieves a historic breakthrough to a subway station site 110 feet beneath downtown Los Angeles, Thursday, June 1, 2017. The machine is boring twin tunnels that will link three subway lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC