Harrison's health concerns CSX

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday about the $84 million payment approved for President and CEO Hunter Harrison, CSX Corp. said the board is concerned about his health. Although Harrison needed the assistance of a portable oxygen machine at the CSX annual meeting June 5, he insisted it is not interfering with his work.

