Gorge Commission Hears Union Pacific ...

Gorge Commission Hears Union Pacific Appeal Of Mosier Track Expansion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

The Columbia River Gorge Commission hears an appeal Tuesday from Union Pacific Railroad on a proposed track expansion near Mosier, Oregon. The proposed five-mile stretch would pass through the site of last year's oil train derailment that spilled 40,000 gallons of crude oil and contaminated the town's groundwater .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Jun 10 Jus me 413
News Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station... Apr '17 CodeTalker 1
News Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl... Apr '17 Liteone 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr '17 John 1
News 'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13) Mar '17 ThomasA 5
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar '17 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar '17 Thomas 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,047 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC