Friday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Expressing increased confidence in its long-term growth prospects following its annual investor day, Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen raised his target price for shares of Canadian National Railway Co. . "While the core building blocks of CN's strategic plan remain largely unchanged, in our view, we came away from [Wednesday's] Investor Day with the view that management has adopted a decisively proactive, technology-rich agenda designed to further advance its competitive position and, ultimately, deliver outsized growth amidst an increasingly complex macro landscape," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.