Former CSX Exec Raises Questions About Jacksonville Port Dredging Project

As Jacksonville faces a monumental decision about how to pay for one of the most expensive public works projects in city history, a retired CSX executive has emerged as an unlikely source of do-it-yourself research calling into question the bedrock assumptions the Jacksonville Port Authority uses to justify deepening the St. Johns River. Dale Lewis has met with City Council members to outline his findings.

