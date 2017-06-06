Florida East Coast Industries CEO lea...

Florida East Coast Industries CEO leaves to start own firm

3 hrs ago

Vincent Signorello has left his job as president and CEO of Florida East Coast Industries, the company building the Brightline passenger rail and the largest business parks in Miami-Dade County, to start his own firm.

