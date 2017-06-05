Ferries, buses to be used to ease Penn Station summer crunch
The agency that operates the Long Island Rail Road has announced schedule changes in anticipation of summer construction work at Amtrak-managed Penn Station in New York City. The changes include providing ferry service for some customers, and a fleet of buses to carry affected rail riders into Manhattan.
