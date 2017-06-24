Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 88 Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation
Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Jun 10
|Jus me
|413
|Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|1
|Implications From Grupo Mexico's Purchase Of Fl...
|Apr '17
|Liteone
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr '17
|John
|1
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar '17
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar '17
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC