Derailment in Lake Forest caused by broken rail

A broken rail sent nine railcars containing sulfur cascading over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on March 15 in Lake Forest, a report has concluded. Nothing leaked from the tank cars, but the accident caused more than $727,000 in damage to equipment and tracks.

Chicago, IL

