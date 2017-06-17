Cuomo asks MTA to chop LIRR fares dur...

Cuomo asks MTA to chop LIRR fares during Penn Station track work

Read more: New York Daily News

Gov. Cuomo called on the MTA board Monday to chop fares on Long Island Rail Road trains affected by this summer's emergency track work at Penn Station. Facing major disruptions at Penn Station, when Amtrak takes out tracks for critical repairs, Cuomo said the board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority should figure out a way to offer discounts for diverted-train riders.

Chicago, IL

