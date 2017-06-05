CSX shareholders OK $84 mln reimburse...

CSX shareholders OK $84 mln reimbursement to investor for new CEO -source

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

CSX Corp. shareholders have approved a proposal to reimburse an activist investor, Mantle Ridge Partners LP, $84 million for arranging the hiring of new Chief Executive Hunter Harrison, according to a person familiar with the matter. Mantle Ridge had made the payment to extract Harrison early from his previous employer, Canadian Pacific Railway, where he had led a turnaround as CEO.

Chicago, IL

